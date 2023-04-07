The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s (WAB) Stock

The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has gone down by -2.88% for the week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month and a -3.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for WAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is above average at 27.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is $116.00, which is $18.37 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 174.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAB on April 07, 2023 was 974.07K shares.

WAB) stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 96.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WAB, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

WAB Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.64. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Fetsko Michael, who sale 7,676 shares at the price of $104.63 back on Feb 27. After this action, Fetsko Michael now owns 32,244 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $803,110 using the latest closing price.

Santana Rafael, the President and CEO of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 78,277 shares at $104.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Santana Rafael is holding 72,577 shares at $8,201,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.