The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) Stock

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has gone up by 0.68% for the week, with a -16.88% drop in the past month and a -20.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.04% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.76% for RGTI stock, with a simple moving average of -70.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is $1.25, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 120.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGTI on April 07, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

RGTI Trading at -23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.50%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5836. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw -17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 50,871 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Mar 30. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 744,690 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $28,488 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 19,646 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Rivas David is holding 309,336 shares at $11,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.