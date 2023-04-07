The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Stock Records 19.30% Quarterly Movement

The stock of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) has gone up by 1.27% for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a 19.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.82% for DSGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for DSGX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) Right Now?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) is $81.80, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for DSGX is 84.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSGX on April 07, 2023 was 123.37K shares.

DSGX) stock’s latest price update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 80.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSGX reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for DSGX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to DSGX, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

DSGX Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGX rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.30. In addition, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.22 for the present operating margin

+64.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. stands at +21.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.72. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.