The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has seen a -3.86% decrease in the past week, with a -26.46% drop in the past month, and a -13.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for NTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for NTB stock, with a simple moving average of -20.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) Right Now?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTB is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTB is $39.60, which is $16.9 above the current price. The public float for NTB is 49.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTB on April 07, 2023 was 264.13K shares.

NTB) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 26.10. but the company has seen a -3.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NTB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $38 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTB reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for NTB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTB, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

NTB Trading at -18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -21.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTB fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stands at +35.29. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.45. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.18. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.