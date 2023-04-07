The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AAN is 29.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume of AAN on April 07, 2023 was 308.75K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN)’s stock price has increased by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 9.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AAN’s Market Performance

AAN’s stock has risen by 8.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.67% and a quarterly drop of -22.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for The Aaron’s Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for AAN stock, with a simple moving average of -20.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to AAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AAN Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, The Aaron’s Company Inc. saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.