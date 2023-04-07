The 5.68% Simple Moving Average of Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, TWNK stock has gone up by 2.46%, with a monthly gain of 3.13% and a quarterly surge of 9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Hostess Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for TWNK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) by analysts is $28.45, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for TWNK is 133.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TWNK was 927.56K shares.

TWNK) stock’s latest price update

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 25.18. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWNK reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for TWNK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TWNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TWNK Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.69. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWNK starting from Gernigin Michael, who sale 7,060 shares at the price of $21.38 back on May 27. After this action, Gernigin Michael now owns 6,922 shares of Hostess Brands Inc., valued at $150,975 using the latest closing price.

Cramer Michael John, the of Hostess Brands Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Cramer Michael John is holding 43,408 shares at $553,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.