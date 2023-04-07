The -13.88% Decline of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (TDY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TDY stock has gone down by -1.04%, with a monthly gain of 1.17% and a quarterly surge of 8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for TDY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is above average at 26.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is $497.00, which is $63.17 above the current market price. The public float for TDY is 46.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDY on April 07, 2023 was 182.08K shares.

TDY) stock’s latest price update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 433.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $503 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDY reach a price target of $488, previously predicting the price at $445. The rating they have provided for TDY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to TDY, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

TDY Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDY fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $424.80. In addition, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDY starting from MEHRABIAN ROBERT, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $439.08 back on Mar 07. After this action, MEHRABIAN ROBERT now owns 196,052 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, valued at $482,984 using the latest closing price.

MEHRABIAN ROBERT, the Chairman, President and CEO of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, sale 3,400 shares at $440.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that MEHRABIAN ROBERT is holding 196,052 shares at $1,496,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.95 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.62. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), the company’s capital structure generated 50.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.37. Total debt to assets is 28.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.