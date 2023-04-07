The -13.88% Decline of Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has gone down by -3.99% for the week, with a -21.82% drop in the past month and a -27.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.00% for OM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.78% for OM stock, with a simple moving average of -12.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Outset Medical Inc. (OM) by analysts is $31.00, which is $13.44 above the current market price. The public float for OM is 47.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.25% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OM was 561.19K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. but the company has seen a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

OM Trading at -25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Brottem John L., who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $20.82 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brottem John L. now owns 61,597 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $85,987 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $22.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 412,451 shares at $674,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -40.80 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc. (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.