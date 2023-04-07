The -13.88% Decline of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CEQP stock has gone up by 1.09%, with a monthly decline of -1.88% and a quarterly plunge of -7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for CEQP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.49.

The public float for CEQP is 78.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEQP on April 07, 2023 was 615.58K shares.

CEQP) stock’s latest price update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 25.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEQP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CEQP stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CEQP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CEQP Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.22. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEQP starting from Chord Energy Corp, who sale 11,400,000 shares at the price of $26.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Chord Energy Corp now owns 9,585,668 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, valued at $304,490,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.