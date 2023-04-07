The -13.88% Decline of Austin Gold Corp.’s (AUST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AUST stock has gone up by 2.38%, with a monthly gain of 38.71% and a quarterly surge of 19.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.89% for Austin Gold Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.36% for AUST stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) is $6.46, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for AUST is 7.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUST on April 07, 2023 was 134.07K shares.

AUST) stock’s latest price update

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST)’s stock price has decreased by -7.19 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUST Trading at 26.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.98%, as shares surge +43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUST rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1094. In addition, Austin Gold Corp. saw 36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUST

The total capital return value is set at -19.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.34. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 127.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.