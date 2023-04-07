The 11.30% Simple Moving Average of Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a -2.39% drop in the past month, and a 25.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is above average at 31.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is $30.00, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 81.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTDR on April 07, 2023 was 983.93K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 27.05. however, the company has experienced a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FTDR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

FTDR Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.72. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Cella Peter L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on May 25. After this action, Cella Peter L. now owns 30,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $122,650 using the latest closing price.

Catalano Anna C, the Director of Frontdoor Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Catalano Anna C is holding 20,595 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 302.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.