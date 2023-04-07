Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has gone down by -1.01% for the week, with a -25.53% drop in the past month and a -18.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.96% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.10% for TCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by analysts is $59.00, which is $14.7 above the current market price. The public float for TCBI is 47.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of TCBI was 640.29K shares.

TCBI) stock’s latest price update

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 47.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCBI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TCBI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TCBI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

TCBI Trading at -20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -22.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.79. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw -20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Feb 21. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 45,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $211,800 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 35,000 shares at $108,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.