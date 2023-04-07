Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Stock Observes 7.13% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has seen a 0.84% increase in the past week, with a 1.14% gain in the past month, and a 12.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for TRNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for TRNO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is above average at 24.48x. The 36-month beta value for TRNO is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRNO is $70.55, which is $6.77 above than the current price. The public float for TRNO is 74.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. The average trading volume of TRNO on April 07, 2023 was 545.36K shares.

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 63.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRNO reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for TRNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to TRNO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

TRNO Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.16. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from CARLSON LEROY E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, CARLSON LEROY E now owns 37,791 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation, valued at $233,960 using the latest closing price.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, the Director of Terreno Realty Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M is holding 105,518 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.