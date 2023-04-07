Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) is 12.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGLS is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is $48.80, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for TGLS is 20.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On April 07, 2023, TGLS’s average trading volume was 312.58K shares.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 40.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGLS’s Market Performance

TGLS’s stock has fallen by -4.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.35% and a quarterly rise of 33.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Tecnoglass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for TGLS stock, with a simple moving average of 45.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $34 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGLS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for TGLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGLS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

TGLS Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.45. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Energy Holding Corp, who purchase 519,412 shares at the price of $42.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Energy Holding Corp now owns 26,928,108 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $21,950,351 using the latest closing price.

Daes Jose M, the Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass Inc., sale 275,810 shares at $42.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Daes Jose M is holding 0 shares at $11,655,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +21.73. The total capital return value is set at 47.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value 50.90, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 23.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.