TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 93.34. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is above average at 16.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is $118.60, which is $26.58 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 84.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNX on April 07, 2023 was 495.66K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stock saw a decrease of -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for SNX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $109 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNX, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SNX Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.49. In addition, TD SYNNEX Corporation saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from POLK DENNIS, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $96.90 back on Apr 03. After this action, POLK DENNIS now owns 132,402 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $775,169 using the latest closing price.

Witt Marshall, the Chief Financial Officer of TD SYNNEX Corporation, sale 603 shares at $92.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Witt Marshall is holding 53,304 shares at $55,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD SYNNEX Corporation stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.