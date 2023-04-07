Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has increased by 3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 35.87. However, the company has experienced a 2.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is 1.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SUPN is 51.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPN on April 07, 2023 was 414.80K shares.

SUPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has seen a 2.26% increase in the past week, with a -1.70% drop in the past month, and a -4.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for SUPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for SUPN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPN reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for SUPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SUPN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

SUPN Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.88. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from Mottola Frank, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $35.99 back on Mar 14. After this action, Mottola Frank now owns 4,737 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $172,023 using the latest closing price.

Khattar Jack A., the President, CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 13,532 shares at $42.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Khattar Jack A. is holding 804,142 shares at $569,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.