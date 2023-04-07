Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 60.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCS is 85.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCS on April 07, 2023 was 741.17K shares.

SCS stock's latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 7.94. However, the company has seen a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SCS’s Market Performance

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a -5.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.10% gain in the past month and a 8.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WEGE PETER M II, who sale 5,691 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Mar 30. After this action, WEGE PETER M II now owns 199,644 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $48,103 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 23,248 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 205,335 shares at $198,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.62 for the present operating margin

+28.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.09. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.