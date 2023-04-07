SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 24.75. However, the company has seen a -0.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.61.

The public float for SWTX is 54.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.82% of that float. On April 07, 2023, SWTX’s average trading volume was 712.18K shares.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX’s stock has seen a -0.90% decrease for the week, with a -19.09% drop in the past month and a -8.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for SWTX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWTX reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for SWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SWTX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

SWTX Trading at -14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.10. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence, who sale 1,750,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Mar 16. After this action, Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence now owns 3,081,307 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,875,000 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,106 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 4,818 shares at $34,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -53.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.