Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is $238.54, which is $16.43 above the current market price. The public float for SNA is 52.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNA on April 07, 2023 was 305.31K shares.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 229.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNA’s Market Performance

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has experienced a -5.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.43% drop in the past month, and a -0.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for SNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for SNA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNA

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNA reach a price target of $238. The rating they have provided for SNA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SNA, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

SNA Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNA fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.51. In addition, Snap-on Incorporated saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNA starting from PINCHUK NICHOLAS T, who sale 22,800 shares at the price of $236.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, PINCHUK NICHOLAS T now owns 676,929 shares of Snap-on Incorporated, valued at $5,381,970 using the latest closing price.

Daniel Karen L, the Director of Snap-on Incorporated, sale 2,046 shares at $245.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Daniel Karen L is holding 8,028 shares at $502,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.90 for the present operating margin

+50.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snap-on Incorporated stands at +18.83. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.40. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.07. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.