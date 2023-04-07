Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SKIL is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKIL is $4.00, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for SKIL is 157.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SKIL on April 07, 2023 was 428.42K shares.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL)’s stock price has increased by 4.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.86. However, the company has experienced a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Codecademy Strikes $525 Million Sale to Prosus-Backed Skillsoft

SKIL’s Market Performance

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month and a 39.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for SKIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.23% for SKIL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKIL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SKIL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SKIL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

SKIL Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIL fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9495. In addition, Skillsoft Corp. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKIL starting from Illg Lawrence Charles, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 21. After this action, Illg Lawrence Charles now owns 50,000 shares of Skillsoft Corp., valued at $59,500 using the latest closing price.

TORRES JOSE, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of Skillsoft Corp., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that TORRES JOSE is holding 50,000 shares at $54,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.77 for the present operating margin

+45.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillsoft Corp. stands at -16.93. The total capital return value is set at -4.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.23. Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -31.10 for asset returns.

Based on Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), the company’s capital structure generated 53.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.65. Total debt to assets is 25.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.