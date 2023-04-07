SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. However, the company has seen a -0.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 11.55x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.76.

The public float for SKM is 74.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on April 07, 2023 was 523.18K shares.

SKM’s Market Performance

SKM’s stock has seen a -0.68% decrease for the week, with a 2.93% rise in the past month and a -1.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for SK Telecom Co.Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for SKM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

SKM Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, SK Telecom Co.Ltd saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.