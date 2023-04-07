SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPNT is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPNT is $13.00, The public float for SPNT is 141.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPNT on April 07, 2023 was 483.75K shares.

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 8.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPNT’s Market Performance

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has experienced a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.30% rise in the past month, and a 37.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.51% for SPNT stock, with a simple moving average of 40.33% for the last 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd. saw 39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from Hayes Gretchen A., who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hayes Gretchen A. now owns 103,391 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd., valued at $25,116 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd. stands at -15.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.47. Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.