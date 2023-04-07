Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, SLAB stock has gone down by -2.91%, with a monthly decline of -3.93% and a quarterly surge of 23.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Silicon Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for SLAB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLAB is $187.57, which is $19.66 above the current price. The public float for SLAB is 31.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLAB on April 07, 2023 was 510.91K shares.

SLAB) stock’s latest price update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 167.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

SLAB Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.82. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Richardson Nina, who sale 912 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Richardson Nina now owns 5,908 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $145,920 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 1,351 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 6,820 shares at $195,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.