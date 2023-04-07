Should You Invest in TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Now?

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TTMI is at 1.48.

The public float for TTMI is 95.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.44% of that float. The average trading volume for TTMI on April 07, 2023 was 488.19K shares.

TTMI) stock’s latest price update

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 12.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI’s stock has fallen by -3.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.67% and a quarterly drop of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for TTM Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for TTMI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTMI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for TTMI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TTMI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

TTMI Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw -16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Weber Daniel J, who sale 8,600 shares at the price of $13.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Weber Daniel J now owns 92,089 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $116,216 using the latest closing price.

Weber Daniel J, the EVP, General Counsel of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Weber Daniel J is holding 84,736 shares at $163,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.