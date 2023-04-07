Should You Invest in MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.38.

The public float for MTZ is 59.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MTZ on April 07, 2023 was 625.77K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTZ) stock’s latest price update

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 87.79. However, the company has experienced a -7.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has experienced a -7.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month, and a -0.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for MTZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for MTZ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $97 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTZ, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.94. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.