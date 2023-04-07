Should You Invest in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LOGI is $58.07, which is -$1.85 below the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 159.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for LOGI on April 07, 2023 was 704.47K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 56.69. However, the company has seen a 1.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/24/23 that Stock Market News

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI’s stock has risen by 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.20% and a quarterly drop of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for LOGI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.25% for the last 200 days.

LOGI Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.54. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Arunkundrum Prakash, who sale 5,831 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Jan 06. After this action, Arunkundrum Prakash now owns 63,000 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $379,270 using the latest closing price.

AEBISCHER PATRICK, the Director of Logitech International S.A., sale 10,000 shares at $61.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that AEBISCHER PATRICK is holding 12,511 shares at $613,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+39.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 32.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.02. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.