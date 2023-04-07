Should You Invest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.74.

The public float for JAZZ is 61.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume for JAZZ on April 07, 2023 was 523.24K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has increased by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 145.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

JAZZ’s Market Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has seen a 1.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.24% gain in the past month and a -7.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for JAZZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $190 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $196 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

JAZZ Trading at 1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.42. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Carr Patricia, who sale 1,023 shares at the price of $133.22 back on Mar 15. After this action, Carr Patricia now owns 6,286 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $136,284 using the latest closing price.

Sablich Kim, the EVP, GM of U.S., Commercial Ma of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 3,013 shares at $139.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Sablich Kim is holding 30,560 shares at $421,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.