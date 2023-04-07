Should You Invest in Insulet Corporation (PODD) Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5673.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 0.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PODD is $338.41, which is $16.9 above the current market price. The public float for PODD is 69.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for PODD on April 07, 2023 was 835.29K shares.

PODD) stock’s latest price update

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 315.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that DexCom Stock Rises as Management Says No Deal Is on the Table

PODD’s Market Performance

Insulet Corporation (PODD) has experienced a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.02% rise in the past month, and a 11.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for PODD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for PODD stock, with a simple moving average of 16.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PODD, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PODD Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.72. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from McMillan Wayde D., who sale 1,255 shares at the price of $318.31 back on Apr 03. After this action, McMillan Wayde D. now owns 22,865 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $399,479 using the latest closing price.

Alpuche Charles, the Advisor of Insulet Corporation, sale 23,401 shares at $305.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Alpuche Charles is holding 45,584 shares at $7,140,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.