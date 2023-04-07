Should You Invest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Now?

FSCO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for FSCO on April 07, 2023 was 538.82K shares.

FSCO) stock’s latest price update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FSCO’s Market Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has seen a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.01% decline in the past month and a -7.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for FSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for FSCO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

FSCO Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSCO rose by +0.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.