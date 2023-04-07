Should You Invest in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Now?

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DCI is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DCI is $67.75, which is $6.77 above the current market price. The public float for DCI is 121.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for DCI on April 07, 2023 was 416.25K shares.

DCI stock's latest price update

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 61.74. However, the company has seen a -5.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DCI’s Market Performance

DCI’s stock has fallen by -5.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly rise of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Donaldson Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.34% for DCI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DCI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $56 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for DCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

DCI Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCI fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.52. In addition, Donaldson Company Inc. saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCI starting from Owens James, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $66.08 back on Mar 02. After this action, Owens James now owns 14,378 shares of Donaldson Company Inc., valued at $713,664 using the latest closing price.

OBERTON WILLARD D, the Director of Donaldson Company Inc., sale 8,400 shares at $65.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that OBERTON WILLARD D is holding 25,869 shares at $551,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.52 for the present operating margin

+32.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donaldson Company Inc. stands at +10.06. The total capital return value is set at 25.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.36. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 26.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.