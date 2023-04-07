Should You Invest in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Now?

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE: AHH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AHH is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AHH is $14.42, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for AHH is 66.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for AHH on April 07, 2023 was 316.79K shares.

AHH) stock’s latest price update

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE: AHH)’s stock price has increased by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 11.76. However, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AHH’s Market Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a 5.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for AHH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for AHH stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AHH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AHH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AHH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AHH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AHH Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHH rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHH starting from Apperson Eric E., who purchase 1,014 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Jan 05. After this action, Apperson Eric E. now owns 77,032 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., valued at $11,965 using the latest closing price.

Apperson Eric E., the President of Construction of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., purchase 1,109 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Apperson Eric E. is holding 76,018 shares at $11,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+17.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. stands at +16.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH), the company’s capital structure generated 179.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 241.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.