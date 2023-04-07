Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock Experiences 14.67% Monthly Change

The stock of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has gone up by 4.15% for the week, with a 14.67% rise in the past month and a 8.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for SWAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.69% for SWAV stock, with a simple moving average of -4.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Right Now?

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is 0.97.

The public float for SWAV is 35.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWAV on April 07, 2023 was 475.90K shares.

SWAV) stock’s latest price update

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has decreased by -3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 231.00. However, the company has seen a 4.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $240 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SWAV, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SWAV Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.69. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $215.69 back on Mar 27. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 74,078 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $862,760 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $200.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 3,796 shares at $602,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 60.00, with 45.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.