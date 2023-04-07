Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS): A Technical Analysis

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) is $15.00, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRTS on April 07, 2023 was 228.62K shares.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 4.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS’s stock has fallen by -6.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.38% and a quarterly drop of -34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Sensus Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for SRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -48.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at -27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -35.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $14.13 back on Sep 13. After this action, Sardano Michael now owns 49,519 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $70,628 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare Inc., sale 15,794 shares at $12.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,130,293 shares at $198,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value 53.10, with 43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.