Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SHIP stock has gone down by -11.16%, with a monthly decline of -32.83% and a quarterly plunge of -11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.97% for SHIP stock, with a simple moving average of -23.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 0.57.

The public float for SHIP is 1.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 45.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SHIP on April 07, 2023 was 263.96K shares.

SHIP) stock’s latest price update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.62. but the company has seen a -11.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHIP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHIP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHIP, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

SHIP Trading at -22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.