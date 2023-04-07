Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for SAIC is 54.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SAIC was 297.74K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SAIC) stock’s latest price update

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 107.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/21 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Alibaba: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SAIC’s Market Performance

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has experienced a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month, and a 0.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for SAIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.68% for SAIC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAIC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SAIC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIC reach a price target of $141. The rating they have provided for SAIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to SAIC, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

SAIC Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.19. In addition, Science Applications International Corporation saw -2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIC starting from MCFARLAND KATHARINA G., who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $93.30 back on Jul 11. After this action, MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. now owns 7,813 shares of Science Applications International Corporation, valued at $242,587 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIC

Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.