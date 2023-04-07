Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) by analysts is $51.38, which is $24.08 above the current market price. The public float for SDGR is 58.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SDGR was 571.73K shares.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR)’s stock price has increased by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 26.78. However, the company has experienced a 8.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SDGR’s Market Performance

SDGR’s stock has risen by 8.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.44% and a quarterly rise of 48.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Schrodinger Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for SDGR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDGR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SDGR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDGR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDGR reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SDGR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SDGR, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

SDGR Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDGR rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, Schrodinger Inc. saw 46.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDGR starting from Tran Yvonne, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $27.26 back on Feb 02. After this action, Tran Yvonne now owns 5,131 shares of Schrodinger Inc., valued at $681,380 using the latest closing price.

Farid Ramy, the President & CEO of Schrodinger Inc., sale 66,886 shares at $18.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Farid Ramy is holding 184,432 shares at $1,222,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.13 for the present operating margin

+55.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schrodinger Inc. stands at -82.44. The total capital return value is set at -24.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.11. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR), the company’s capital structure generated 26.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 16.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

To sum up, Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.