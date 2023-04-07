Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDR is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNDR is $32.93, which is $7.06 above the current price. The public float for SNDR is 52.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDR on April 07, 2023 was 629.58K shares.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 26.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/22 that Trucking Company Schneider Invests in Chemicals Supply Marketplace

SNDR’s Market Performance

SNDR’s stock has fallen by -0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.33% and a quarterly rise of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Schneider National Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for SNDR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SNDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

SNDR Trading at -6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDR fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, Schneider National Inc. saw 10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDR starting from Reich Robert M JR, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $29.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reich Robert M JR now owns 93,645 shares of Schneider National Inc., valued at $177,840 using the latest closing price.

Devgun Shaleen, the Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of Schneider National Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Devgun Shaleen is holding 124,497 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schneider National Inc. stands at +6.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.32. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.05. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.