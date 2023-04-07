SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is above average at 61.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBAC is 106.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBAC on April 07, 2023 was 832.73K shares.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 258.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has seen a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.54% gain in the past month and a -7.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for SBAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for SBAC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $312 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBAC, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

SBAC Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.82. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Ciarfella Mark R, who sale 8,213 shares at the price of $355.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ciarfella Mark R now owns 23,884 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $2,919,750 using the latest closing price.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V, the EVP – Site Leasing of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 16,464 shares at $350.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SILBERSTEIN JASON V is holding 21,785 shares at $5,768,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Equity return is now at value -8.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.