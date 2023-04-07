Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is above average at 12.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SANM is 55.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SANM on April 07, 2023 was 422.16K shares.

SANM) stock’s latest price update

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 58.02. but the company has seen a -5.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SANM’s Market Performance

SANM’s stock has fallen by -5.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly rise of 1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Sanmina Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for SANM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to SANM, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

SANM Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.20. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from BILLINGER BRENT, who sale 4,537 shares at the price of $65.02 back on Feb 14. After this action, BILLINGER BRENT now owns 5,742 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $295,009 using the latest closing price.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina Corporation, sale 8,616 shares at $65.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS is holding 32,344 shares at $562,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.