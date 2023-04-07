Saia Inc. (SAIA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAIA is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAIA is $300.80, which is $48.58 above the current price. The public float for SAIA is 26.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAIA on April 07, 2023 was 411.04K shares.

SAIA) stock’s latest price update

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 256.06. but the company has seen a -6.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SAIA’s Market Performance

SAIA’s stock has fallen by -6.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.25% and a quarterly rise of 20.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for Saia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for SAIA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIA reach a price target of $288, previously predicting the price at $269. The rating they have provided for SAIA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SAIA, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

SAIA Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.97. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from COL DOUGLAS L, who sale 1,233 shares at the price of $292.93 back on Mar 06. After this action, COL DOUGLAS L now owns 7,055 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $361,180 using the latest closing price.

SUGAR PATRICK D, the EVP Operations of Saia Inc., sale 980 shares at $293.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that SUGAR PATRICK D is holding 8,869 shares at $287,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.