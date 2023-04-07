Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s (RHP) Stock: A 4.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has gone up by 5.12% for the week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month and a 14.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for RHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for RHP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) Right Now?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RHP is 1.61.

The public float for RHP is 53.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RHP on April 07, 2023 was 389.34K shares.

RHP) stock’s latest price update

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP)’s stock price has increased by 2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 88.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $103 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to RHP, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

RHP Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.09. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw 10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from Bhasin Rachna, who sale 4,810 shares at the price of $92.53 back on Aug 17. After this action, Bhasin Rachna now owns 4,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $445,069 using the latest closing price.

Pantoya Christine, the Director of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., sale 400 shares at $94.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pantoya Christine is holding 4,973 shares at $37,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Equity return is now at value 444.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.