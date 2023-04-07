RPT Realty (RPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.30. however, the company has experienced a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is 10.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPT is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RPT Realty (RPT) is $11.00, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for RPT is 83.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On April 07, 2023, RPT’s average trading volume was 468.33K shares.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT stock saw a decrease of 1.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for RPT Realty (RPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for RPT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

RPT Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, RPT Realty saw -7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPT Realty (RPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.