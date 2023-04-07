Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for ROP is 105.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROP on April 07, 2023 was 577.66K shares.

ROP) stock’s latest price update

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 437.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ROP’s Market Performance

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has seen a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month and a -0.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for ROP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for ROP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $475 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROP reach a price target of $420, previously predicting the price at $385. The rating they have provided for ROP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ROP, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

ROP Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $430.80. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 250 shares at the price of $436.00 back on Mar 30. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 6,153 shares of Roper Technologies Inc., valued at $109,000 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc., sale 471 shares at $429.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER is holding 38,127 shares at $202,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.