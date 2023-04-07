Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 47.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) Right Now?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RCI is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RCI is $53.94, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for RCI is 352.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for RCI on April 07, 2023 was 292.94K shares.

RCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month, and a 1.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for RCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.14% for RCI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.00% for the last 200 days.

RCI Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCI fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Rogers Communications Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.79 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Communications Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), the company’s capital structure generated 364.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 66.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 312.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.