ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ResMed Inc. (RMD) is $255.54, which is $35.72 above the current market price. The public float for RMD is 144.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMD on April 07, 2023 was 632.18K shares.

RMD) stock’s latest price update

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 221.15. However, the company has experienced a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RMD’s Market Performance

ResMed Inc. (RMD) has seen a 2.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.36% gain in the past month and a 8.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for RMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for RMD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $245 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RMD, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

RMD Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMD rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.27. In addition, ResMed Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMD starting from PENDARVIS DAVID, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $218.23 back on Apr 03. After this action, PENDARVIS DAVID now owns 92,672 shares of ResMed Inc., valued at $327,345 using the latest closing price.

Ghoshal Kaushik, the President, SaaS Business of ResMed Inc., sale 500 shares at $220.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ghoshal Kaushik is holding 15,204 shares at $110,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.96 for the present operating margin

+55.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for ResMed Inc. stands at +21.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on ResMed Inc. (RMD), the company’s capital structure generated 27.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.45. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ResMed Inc. (RMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.