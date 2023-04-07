Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 161.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGEN is 1.10.

The public float for RGEN is 55.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on April 07, 2023 was 558.63K shares.

RGEN’s Market Performance

RGEN’s stock has seen a -4.26% decrease for the week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month and a 3.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for Repligen Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for RGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $230 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RGEN, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.65. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Snodgres Jon, who sale 5,647 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Snodgres Jon now owns 29,325 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $1,129,400 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hunt Anthony is holding 178,265 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.