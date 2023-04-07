Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 135.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Right Now?

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for RGA is 66.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RGA was 447.82K shares.

RGA’s Market Performance

RGA stock saw a decrease of 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for RGA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $158 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RGA, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RGA Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGA rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.98. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGA starting from LARSON TODD C, who sale 2,729 shares at the price of $131.15 back on Aug 12. After this action, LARSON TODD C now owns 36,921 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, valued at $357,899 using the latest closing price.

Detrick Christine Rose, the Director of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, sale 4,300 shares at $113.34 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Detrick Christine Rose is holding 1,618 shares at $487,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGA

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.