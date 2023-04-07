REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 18.17. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for RGNX is 39.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RGNX was 426.76K shares.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX’s stock has seen a 2.16% increase for the week, with a -19.59% drop in the past month and a -17.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for REGENXBIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.24% for RGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -25.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $61 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGNX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RGNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGNX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

RGNX Trading at -14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.75. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Vasista Vittal, the Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Vasista Vittal is holding 135,160 shares at $72,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -30.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.