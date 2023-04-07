Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 129.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/12/22 that This Industrial Stock Could Gain 40%

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) Right Now?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RRX is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RRX is $184.67, which is $71.57 above the current market price. The public float for RRX is 65.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for RRX on April 07, 2023 was 480.79K shares.

RRX’s Market Performance

RRX’s stock has seen a -8.47% decrease for the week, with a -20.16% drop in the past month and a 4.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for Regal Rexnord Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.49% for RRX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRX reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for RRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

RRX Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.04. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corporation saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from Kunze John C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $139.42 back on Aug 08. After this action, Kunze John C now owns 6,999 shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation, valued at $139 using the latest closing price.

Kunze John C, the Segment President* of Regal Rexnord Corporation, sale 1,155 shares at $136.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kunze John C is holding 6,920 shares at $158,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+32.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corporation stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 20.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.