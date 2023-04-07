Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RETA is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RETA is $113.70, which is $19.72 above the current price. The public float for RETA is 30.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RETA on April 07, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 92.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that FDA Widens Path for Rare-Disease Treatments With New Approval

RETA’s Market Performance

RETA’s stock has risen by 4.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.93% and a quarterly rise of 171.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for RETA stock, with a simple moving average of 131.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at 40.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.79. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 147.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RETA starting from Bir Dawn Carter, who sale 9,317 shares at the price of $86.77 back on Mar 13. After this action, Bir Dawn Carter now owns 32,196 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $808,436 using the latest closing price.

Ruff Shamim, the Director of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,740 shares at $83.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Ruff Shamim is holding 5,223 shares at $480,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12546.66 for the present operating margin

+49.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -14074.95. The total capital return value is set at -48.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.89. Equity return is now at value -922.50, with -51.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,609.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.